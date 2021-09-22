BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.33. BEST shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 379,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get BEST alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. On average, analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BEST by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 623,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BEST by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BEST by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.