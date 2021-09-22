Berry Data Price Tops $0.79 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $358,760.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00072170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00116758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00170992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.04 or 0.06945403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,176.03 or 0.99591833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.00787293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

