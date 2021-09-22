Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 347.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.0% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,604,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after buying an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,523. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.