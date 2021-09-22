Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $62,589,056 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.57. 29,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.41 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

