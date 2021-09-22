Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 44,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

