Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $270.92. 152,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.89 and a 200-day moving average of $270.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

