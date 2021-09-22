Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 434 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $19.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.77. 90,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,076. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.63.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

