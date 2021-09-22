Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.4% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. 75,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

