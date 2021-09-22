Berenberg Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €360.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €360.00 ($423.53) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADS. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €321.18 ($377.85).

Shares of ADS traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €282.60 ($332.47). The company had a trading volume of 554,986 shares. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €306.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €293.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

