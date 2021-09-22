BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.51

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.51 and traded as high as C$7.71. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 133,292 shares.

BLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$597.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

