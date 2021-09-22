Bella Protocol Price Hits $1.52 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003587 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.92 million and $15.12 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00126870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044342 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

