Basid Coin (BASID) Trading 48.7% Lower Over Last Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $1.76 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00129567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

