BASIC (BASIC) Trading 45.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $77.71 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00129721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00045796 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

