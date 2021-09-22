Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.75 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.54 ($0.18). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 218,428 shares traded.

BSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.75. The stock has a market cap of £161.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.