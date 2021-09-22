Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYCBF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BYCBF stock remained flat at $$2,600.00 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $2,085.00 and a 1-year high of $2,600.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,527.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,373.67.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

