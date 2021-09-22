Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRRAY opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Barloworld has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Get Barloworld alerts:

BRRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.