Barings LLC Sells 347,347 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 91.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347,347 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.92. 124,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,983. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.83. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.