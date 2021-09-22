Barings LLC Sells 20,001 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. 54,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.