Barings LLC Sells 1,696,144 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696,144 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 131.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863,349. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.00 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.