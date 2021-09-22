Barings LLC Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178,962 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

