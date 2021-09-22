Barings LLC Purchases 76,491 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,491 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. 82,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

