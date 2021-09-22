Barings LLC Has $14.75 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.84. 23,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.99. The company has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

