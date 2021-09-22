Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 441,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,932. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $525.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

