Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,535.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.03 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,523.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,354.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

