Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $400.75 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.20 and its 200 day moving average is $429.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

