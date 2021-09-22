Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.39 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.16% of A10 Networks worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.