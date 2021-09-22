Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 32.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 352,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

