Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,200 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 213,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

