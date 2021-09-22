Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Bank7 has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $24.23.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. Equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

