Bank of The West Sells 750 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,170,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

