Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,904,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,183,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. 104,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,144,859. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

