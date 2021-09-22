Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $784.42 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,416,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $784,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.03. 23,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

