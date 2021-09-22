Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $984,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,053,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $659.01. 2,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.02. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 778.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

