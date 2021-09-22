Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,140,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Truist Financial worth $840,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

