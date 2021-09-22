Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 418,475 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $708,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,073. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $205.38 and a one year high of $347.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

