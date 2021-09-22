Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 12,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

