Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

