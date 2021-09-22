Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. Balchem has a 12-month low of $94.69 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Balchem by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

