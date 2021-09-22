Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $141,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.70 on Wednesday, reaching $748.08. The stock had a trading volume of 351,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $703.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $740.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

