Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Five Below worth $107,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $194.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

