Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,510 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $173,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

