Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $123,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,124. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

