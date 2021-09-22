Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $122,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 568.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE BMI opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

