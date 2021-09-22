BAB, Inc. (BABB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

