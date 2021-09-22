AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:APMIU) Quiet Period To End on September 22nd

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APMIU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of APMIU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

