Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,118,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

