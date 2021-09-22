Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ASM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,256. The company has a market cap of $83.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.43. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

