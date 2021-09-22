Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Price Down 2%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.60 and last traded at $72.68. 207,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 141,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000.

