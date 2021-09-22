Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $157.06 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $157.06 million and approximately $34.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00067046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00167163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00108383 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.58 or 0.06845715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.44 or 0.99445664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

