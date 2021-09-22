Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.